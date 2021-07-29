GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $184,008.12 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $184,008.12 and approximately $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

