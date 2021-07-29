TENT (TENT) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $80,157.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00269976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00117321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00141257 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,422,580 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,488 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.