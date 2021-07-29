ChainX (PCX) Price Up 9.2% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00007622 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $438,059.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,891,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

