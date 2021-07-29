Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Price Target at C$76.20

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE DCBO traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$82.16. 70,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,324. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$39.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

