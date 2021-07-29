O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $597.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,082. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.81.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

