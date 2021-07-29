Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,636. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

