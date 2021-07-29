TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

NYSE TEL traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

