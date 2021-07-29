Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.70.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,139,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

