Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNCGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

