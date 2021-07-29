Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.