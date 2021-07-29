Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.