Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

