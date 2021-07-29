Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $1,695.00 and a 12-month high of $1,695.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

