Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Get Petrogress alerts:

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The company engages in the refining of crude oil into petroleum products, marketing of crude oil and the refined products; marine and land transportation, marketing, and retailing of gas oil, naphtha, fuels, and lubricants.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.