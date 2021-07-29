Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
About Petrogress
