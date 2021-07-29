Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,457. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

