Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 657,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

