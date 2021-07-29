Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

NYSE:SF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 12,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.53.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.