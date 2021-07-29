Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 339,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88. Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

