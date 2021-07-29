Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $$37.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.