Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Declines By 56.5%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KSRYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSRYY. Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.