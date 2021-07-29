Founders Capital Management Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 760,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

