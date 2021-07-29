Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report $706.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $675.92 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

