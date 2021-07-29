Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $123.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 104,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $547.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

