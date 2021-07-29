Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 623,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.