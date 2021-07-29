StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $681.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $656.17 billion, a PE ratio of 652.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

