Berenberg Bank Raises Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LIO traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($27.04). The stock had a trading volume of 115,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,496. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,741.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

