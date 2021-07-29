Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 176.22 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,786,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,310,934. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

