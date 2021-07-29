Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.44

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 100197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

