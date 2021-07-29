Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.41

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 7222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.