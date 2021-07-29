Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

LON LRE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 657.50 ($8.59). 311,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 631.85. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.64. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

