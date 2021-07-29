ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.91

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 3196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

ZTCOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTE Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

