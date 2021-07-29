Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 56,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,686. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $73,143.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

