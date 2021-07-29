Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 63.5% in July

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the June 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,059. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.