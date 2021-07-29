Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

BSMX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 165,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,074. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

