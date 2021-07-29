Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 261.4% in July

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 110,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 104,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,927. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

