Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 87,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

