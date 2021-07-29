MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.480-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.40. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

