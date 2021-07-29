CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 209,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

