O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

ORLY stock traded down $13.27 on Thursday, reaching $596.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $562.41. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.81.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

