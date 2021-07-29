ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $691.93 million, a P/E ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

