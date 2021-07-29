GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) on Thursday, reaching €35.65 ($41.94). The stock had a trading volume of 270,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

