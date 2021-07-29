Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 113,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

