Rapids (RPD) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $322,738.13 and approximately $90,870.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.