Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,868. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

