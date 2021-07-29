Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,654. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

