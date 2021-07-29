Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

