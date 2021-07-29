Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

