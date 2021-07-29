AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.920-$8.120 EPS.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.92. 416,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

