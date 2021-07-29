Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

