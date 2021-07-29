KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSRYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

