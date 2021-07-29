Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on August 16th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
EMA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.59. 796,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.06. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.83.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
